Angels' Tommy La Stella: Locked into leadoff role
La Stella will start at third base and serve as the Angels' leadoff man Wednesday against the Twins, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
La Stella's role as the Angels' primary leadoff man looks secure at this point, as he'll assume those duties for the fifth time in six games. He served as the No. 9 hitter in that lone other contest Sunday against the Orioles, but that was merely due to the Angels facing a left-handed starting pitcher (John Means). La Stella will look to close out the series in Minnesota with his third straight multi-hit performance after going 5-for-10 with a solo shot and three runs between Monday and Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...