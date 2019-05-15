La Stella will start at third base and serve as the Angels' leadoff man Wednesday against the Twins, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

La Stella's role as the Angels' primary leadoff man looks secure at this point, as he'll assume those duties for the fifth time in six games. He served as the No. 9 hitter in that lone other contest Sunday against the Orioles, but that was merely due to the Angels facing a left-handed starting pitcher (John Means). La Stella will look to close out the series in Minnesota with his third straight multi-hit performance after going 5-for-10 with a solo shot and three runs between Monday and Tuesday.