Angels' Tommy La Stella: Manning cleanup spot vs. lefty

La Stella will start at second base and bat cleanup Monday against the Cubs.

Though he's emerged as the Angels' primary leadoff man, La Stella will cede table-setting duties to David Fletcher while Los Angeles faces off against a southpaw starter (Jon Lester) for the fifth time in six games. The poor matchups have done little to dim La Stella's effectiveness, as he's turned in four multi-hit performances over that six-game stretch, raising his season average to .303 in the process.