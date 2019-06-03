Angels' Tommy La Stella: Manning cleanup spot vs. lefty
La Stella will start at second base and bat cleanup Monday against the Cubs.
Though he's emerged as the Angels' primary leadoff man, La Stella will cede table-setting duties to David Fletcher while Los Angeles faces off against a southpaw starter (Jon Lester) for the fifth time in six games. The poor matchups have done little to dim La Stella's effectiveness, as he's turned in four multi-hit performances over that six-game stretch, raising his season average to .303 in the process.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...