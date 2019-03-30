Angels' Tommy La Stella: Not in lineup
La Stella is not starting Saturday against Oakland.
La Stella got the nod at second base for both of the Angels' first two games, grabbing one hit in six at-bats. David Fletcher starts in his place Saturday with lefty Brett Anderson on the mound for the Athletics.
