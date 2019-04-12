Angels' Tommy La Stella: Not in starting lineup
La Stella is not starting Friday against the Cubs, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
La Stella won't get the chance to start against his former club in his first game back. He hasn't quite been in a true platoon this season, but sitting Friday against Cole Hamels means he's now sat against three of the four lefties the Angels have faced. Zack Cozart slides over to second base, with Taylor Ward starting at third.
