La Stella is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.

The Angels will withhold three of their lefty-hitting regulars (La Stella, Kole Calhoun and Justin Bour) from the starting nine with southpaw Yusei Kikuchi on the mound. David Fletcher checks in at the keystone for La Stella and will serve as the Angels' leadoff man.

More News
Our Latest Stories