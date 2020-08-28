site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Tommy La Stella: On bench vs. southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
La Stella isn't starting Friday's game against the Mariners, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
As per usual, La Stella will take a seat with a left-hander (Nick Margevicius) on the mound for Seattle. Albert Pujols will take over at first base.
