La Stella went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

The surge continues for La Stella, who has gone 8-for-25 with a home, six RBI and four runs scored in his last six games. La Stella is enjoying the best season of his six-year career so far, hitting .302/.369/.547 with 12 homers, 33 RBI and 28 runs scored in 50 games.