La Stella went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's 5-2 win over the Brewers.

The veteran infielder connected against Jhoulys Chacin in the second inning for his first homer of the year. La Stella only has 10 career long balls coming into 2019, so he's highly unlikely to suddenly become a threat in that category. As long as he's seeing semi-consistent playing time for the Angels, though, he'll be on deep-league fantasy radars despite his limited upside at the plate.