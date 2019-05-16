Angels' Tommy La Stella: Posts four hits
La Stella went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and walk in an 8-7 loss to the Twins on Wednesday.
Unfortunately, the four hits led to just one RBI and one run because La Stella drove in himself, but it was a great day for the average. He went 9-for-15 (.600) with two home runs in the series against the Twins. The huge series raised his season average to .301. He also has a .611 slugging percentage with 11 home runs, 25 RBI and 24 runs in 113 at-bats.
