La Stella went 2-for-4 with a walkoff two-run home run and an additional run and RBI in Monday's 7-6 win over the Giants.

La Stella's one-out blast off Giants closer Trevor Gott to end the series opener had to be a special moment for the 31-year-old, who told the Associated Press after the game that he hadn't hit a walkoff home run since he was about seven years old. After breaking out in an injury-abbreviated 2019 campaign, La Stella has stayed healthy so far in 2020 and has continued to build on his successful inaugural season with the Angels. While his ISO is down a few points from 2019, La Stella has shown an even more discerning eye at the plate than usual while making contact at one of the highest rates in baseball. He's walked in 10 of his 81 plate appearances (12.7 percent) and he's struck out only five times (6.2 percent).