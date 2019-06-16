Angels' Tommy La Stella: Ready to play Sunday

La Stella (forearm) will start at second base and bat leadoff Sunday against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

La Stella checks back into the starting nine after a bout of forearm tightness cost him the previous two games. Though he didn't appear in Saturday's 5-3 win, La Stella was available as a pinch hitter and apparently experienced no renewed issues with his forearm when he met with team doctors early Sunday. With La Stella back in action, Luis Rengifo will head to the bench.