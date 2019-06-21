Angels' Tommy La Stella: Registers three-hit performance

La Stella went 3-for-5 with a run scored Thursday night against the Blue Jays.

La Stella has collected five base knocks over his last two contests, including a double in Wednesday night's action. He continues to excel at the plate in 2019, slashing .301/.356/.512 with 15 home runs and 41 RBI over 71 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories