Angels' Tommy La Stella: Remains without return timeline
La Stella (lower leg) has taken part in agility drills and running this week but remains without a clear timeline to resume playing in games, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.
La Stella continues to hold out hope for a return from the 60-day injured list, but he still has multiple hurdles to clear in his rehab program and is running out of time to do so. Even if La Stella makes it back from the IL before season's end, the Angels probably wouldn't ask him to play on an everyday basis coming off a fractured right tibia that has sidelined him since early July.
