Angels' Tommy La Stella: Replaced on All-Star roster

La Stella (shin) will be replaced on the American League All-Star roster, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This is a tough blow for a player who emerged from relative obscurity to hit .300/.352/.495 with 16 homers (129 wRC+) en route to his first All-Star berth. We're still awaiting the results of La Stella's CT scan after he fouled a ball off his right shin Tuesday, but this suggests La Stella may not play again this week. Matt Thaiss is said to be on his way to join the big-league team, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.