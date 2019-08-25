Angels' Tommy La Stella: Resumes baseball activities

La Stella (leg) resumed fielding ground balls and hitting off a tee Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The resumption of light work on the field indicates that La Stella is beginning to ramp up his activity and may be able to return to the majors before the end of the season. The 30-year-old was enjoying his first All-Star season, slashing .300/.353/.495 with 16 homers and 44 RBI before hitting the injured list with a fractured right tibia in early July.

