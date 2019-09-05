Angels' Tommy La Stella: Return may be delayed

La Stella (leg) is experiencing discomfort while performing certain movements and may not be ready to return this weekend as hoped, the Associated Press reports.

La Stella was on track to return for the Angels' weekend series in Chicago after ramping up his activity to include fielding drills and batting practice, but continued discomfort in his right leg may put those those plans on hold. The 30-year-old has been out of action since fouling a ball off his shin and fracturing his tibia July 2.