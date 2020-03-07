Angels' Tommy La Stella: Returns to lineup
La Stella (back) is leading off and starting at second base Saturday.
He missed a couple games with a stiff back but it was evidently a minor issue. La Stella appears poised to lead off in front of Mike Trout this season, at least against right-handed pitchers.
