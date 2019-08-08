Angels' Tommy La Stella: Running on anti-gravity treadmill

Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports that La Stella has started running on an anti-gravity treadmill.

In the midst of his first All-Star campaign, La Stella suffered a broken right tibia in early July and was subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list. Should his rehab go well, La Stella could be back on the field sometime in September.

