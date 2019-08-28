Angels' Tommy La Stella: Scheduled for BP
La Stella (lower leg) is scheduled to take batting practice on the field Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
La Stella continues to slowly ramp up his activities as he works his way back from a fractured right tibia he suffered in early July. While this is a step in the right direction for the 30-year-old, he's still limited to running on an anti-gravity treadmill, leaving him without a concrete timetable for this return.
