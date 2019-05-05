Angels' Tommy La Stella: Scratched with tight back
La Stella was scratched from the Angels' lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros in Monterrey, Mexico due to back tightness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
It's unclear if La Stella picked up the injury at some point during his late-inning appearance in Saturday's 14-2 loss or if the back issue cropped up during pregame activities. In any case, Luis Rengifo will enter the lineup at second base in La Stella's stead while David Fletcher will assume the leadoff gig.
