La Stella (neck) is batting sixth as the designated hitter Tuesday at Seattle, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The veteran infielder missed the past two games with neck tightness, though he was reportedly available off the bench Sunday. La Stella will be eased back into the lineup without having to play the field, with Luis Rengifo continuing to fill in at second base.
More News
-
Angels' Tommy La Stella: Available off bench•
-
Angels' Tommy La Stella: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Angels' Tommy La Stella: Could log time at first base•
-
Angels' Tommy La Stella: Slated for second-base platoon•
-
Angels' Tommy La Stella: Returns to lineup•
-
Angels' Tommy La Stella: Dealing with stiff back•