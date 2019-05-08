La Stella (back) sits for the third straight game Wednesday against Detroit.

La Stella was scratched Sunday with back soreness and hasn't made an appearance since. It's not clear whether the back issue is the reason for his absence or if he's sitting due to a second straight lefty (Matthew Boyd) on the mound. David Fletcher gets the start at second base and may start again Thursday with yet another lefty in Ryan Carpenter on the hill for the Tigers.

