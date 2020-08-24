site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Tommy La Stella: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
La Stella isn't in the lineup Monday against the Astros.
La Stella will get a day off Monday with left-hander Framber Valdez starting for the Astros. Albert Pujols will start at first base.
