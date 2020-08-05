La Stella is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.
La Stella returned from a two-game absence and served as the designated hitter Tuesday, but he'll head to the bench with southpaw Marco Gonzales on the mound for Seattle. Luis Rengifo receives another start at the keystone for the Halos.
