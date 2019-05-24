La Stella went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Thursday's loss to Minnesota.

With the Angels down 16-3 in the ninth, La Stella gave the team something to smile about with a first-pitch grand slam off reliever Austin Adams. La Stella's transformation into a legitimate power hitter is one of the most surprising story lines this season -- he has now hit 12 homers in 139 at-bats this year after hitting a total of 10 in 828 at-bats during his first four years in the league.

