Angels' Tommy La Stella: Smashes two homers
La Stella went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in a 13-0 victory against the Tigers on Thursday.
This is a pretty good indication that La Stella, who missed the previous four games with a stiff back, is healthy. La Stella hadn't gone deep twice in the same contest since Aug. 26, 2017. The 30-year-old already had a career high in home runs before Thursday, so he's likely going to just keep adding to it as he did Thursday. He is batting .256 with nine bombs, 23 RBI and 19 runs in 90 at-bats this year.
