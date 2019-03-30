Angels' Tommy La Stella: Starting at second
La Stella is starting at second base and will bat seventh Friday against the Athletics.
La Stella went 1-for-3 with a double on Opening Day and will get another chance to start at second base. David Fletcher is expected to factor into the mix at the keystone, but it's been La Stella who's gotten the call early on.
