Angels' Tommy La Stella: Staying put at second base

Angels manager Joe Maddon has no plans to move La Stella to first base this season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

There has been discussions that La Stella could slide over to play first base and move Albert Pujols to the bench given Los Angeles' crowded infield situation. Manager Joe Maddon added Sunday, "I've never seen Tommy play a whole lot of first base. I'm not saying it's impossible. It's just not a high priority yet, but it could be." The Angels plan on having any combination of La Stella, David Fletcher and right fielder Brian Goodwin in their lineup based on the opposing pitcher. The 31-year-old has reunited with his old manager after playing four seasons with the Cubs from 2015-2018 and will try to follow up his career-best season at the plate in 2019, hitting .295/.346/.486 with 49 runs scored and 44 RBI.