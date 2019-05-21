La Stella went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's loss to the Twins.

La Stella has perhaps been the surprise of the season. In his last 11 games, he's hit an incredible .442/.478/.744, raising his season slash line to .310/.385/.581. His 11 home runs on the season are more than twice his previous career high (five) and one more than his strikeout total (10).