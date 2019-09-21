Angels' Tommy La Stella: Still hoping to return

La Stella (leg) ran the bases Saturday and is still hoping to return to the field in the final week of the season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

La Stella has been out since July 2 but remains hopeful that he'll return to the lineup before the season is over. To this point, he's participated in agility and running drills. With just over a week remaining in the campaign, the Angels will have to make a quick decision for La Stella to return in any significant way.