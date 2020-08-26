La Stella went a combined 2-for-6 with a solo home run, two walks, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's doubleheader split with Houston.

La Stella produced the final run of the initial seven-inning game with a long ball to left field in the sixth frame and chipped in with a run-scoring single in the nightcap. After hitting only one homer through Aug. 16, La Stella has now gone deep three times in his last nine games. He is slashing .265/.350/.588 with five walks and seven RBI over that span.