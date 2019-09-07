Angels' Tommy La Stella: Takes live batting practice

La Stella (leg) took live batting practice Thursday and could return to the active roster next week, the Associated Press reports.

La Stella is reportedly still experiencing discomfort in the leg he fractured in early July but continues to ramp up his activity in hopes of returning to the Angels before the end of the season. The 30-year-old was enjoying his best campaign as a pro, slashing .300/.353/.495 with 16 homers and 44 RBI, before the injury put an abrupt hold on his season.