Angels' Tommy La Stella: Timetable for return still unclear

La Stella (leg) has been throwing, walking on a treadmill and running on an anti-gravity treadmill but is unsure when he will return, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

La Stella broke his leg in early July after a scorching start to the season that resulted in the first All-Star nod of his career. His original timetable for return was estimated to be 8-10 weeks, though it remains to be seen whether he'll recover in time to play at all this season.