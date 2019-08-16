Angels' Tommy La Stella: Timetable for return still unclear
La Stella (leg) has been throwing, walking on a treadmill and running on an anti-gravity treadmill but is unsure when he will return, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
La Stella broke his leg in early July after a scorching start to the season that resulted in the first All-Star nod of his career. His original timetable for return was estimated to be 8-10 weeks, though it remains to be seen whether he'll recover in time to play at all this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...