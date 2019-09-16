Angels' Tommy La Stella: Traveling with team
La Stella (leg) is traveling with the Angels on their upcoming road trip and could be activated soon, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
La Stella is still experiencing discomfort in his right leg but has recently ramped up baseball activities. The team's decision to bring him on their six-day road swing through New York and Houston suggests that La Stella may be able to play at some point on the trip. The 30-year-old has not appeared in a game since fracturing his right leg July 2.
