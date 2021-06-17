Watson (2-3) was unable to retire any batters in his appearance against Oakland on Wednesday, allowing six runs on five hits and one walk to take the loss.

Watson entered the contest in the sixth inning with the Angels ahead by two runs. By the time he left, Oakland had seized the lead without making any additional outs. The southpaw wasn't exactly pummeled -- all five hits against him were singles (including one that didn't leave the infield) -- and the one free pass he issued was intentional, but the outing ranks as the worst of his career. Per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Watson had never before allowed more than four runs in any appearance. The veteran reliever's ERA shot up from 3.43 to 6.00 as a result of the disastrous performance, but Watson should retain a prominent role in the Angels' bullpen.