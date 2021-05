Watson (2-1) earned the win over Cleveland on Monday by striking out all three batters he faced over one inning.

The southpaw entered the contest in the fifth frame with no outs, a pair of runners on base and Los Angeles holding a four-run lead. He was credited with the win after setting Cesar Hernandez, Jake Bauers and Jose Ramirez down on strikes. Watson holds a 10:1 K:BB over 13.1 innings this season and has posted a 2.03 ERA along with a 0.68 WHIP.