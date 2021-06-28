Watson (3-3) pitched a perfect inning to pick up the win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
The southpaw came into the contest with two outs and two runners on base in the seventh inning of a tie game. He got Austin Meadows to ground out to end the threat, then became the pitcher of record when Phil Gosselin led off the eighth with a solo home run. Watson retired the only two batters he faced in the bottom of the frame and earned the win when Raisel Iglesias converted a four-out save. Over his past four outings, Watson has held opponents without a run across three innings, though he hasn't registered any strikeouts over that span.