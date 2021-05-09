The Angels activated Watson (calf) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Los Angeles will swap out two right-handed pitchers on the active roster with two lefties, as Watson and Jose Suarez (recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake) will replace Felix Pena (optioned to Triple-A) and Alex Cobb (placed on 10-day IL with finger injury). Watson should step back into a high-leverage setup role for the Angels after he pitched effectively in his first nine outings with the club before being placed on the IL on May 2 with the minor left calf strain.