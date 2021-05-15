Watson (1-1) was tagged with the loss Friday against Boston as a result of allowing two runs on two hits in one inning. He struck out one.

The veteran reliever was summoned in the seventh inning with Los Angeles up by a run. He couldn't protect the lead, serving up a two-run home run to Bobby Dalbec that provided the winning margin. Watson has been one of the top performers in a beleaguered Angels bullpen this season and still holds a 2.25 ERA despite the poor outing. He should continue to be used in high-leverage situations moving forward.