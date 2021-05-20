Watson (2-2) took the loss Wednesday against Cleveland after allowing one run on one hit and a walk while striking out a batter in two-thirds of an inning.

Watson came in to relieve Shohei Ohtani with two outs in the fifth and struck out Eddie Rosario to get out of the inning. He came back out for the sixth and issued a leadoff walk to Jose Ramirez who wound up scoring the go-ahead run on an infield single. The 36-year-old left-hander owns a 2.57 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and an 11:2 K:BB over 14 innings in his first season with the Angels.