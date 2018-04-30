Hunter went 5-for-5 with a double, stolen base and three runs for Low-A Burlington in its 7-6 loss to Kane County on Sunday.

After batting just .149 through his first 13 games with Burlington, Hunter has caught fire at the plate over the past week. In his subsequent six contests, he has recorded 10 hits in 23 at-bats while going 4-for-4 on stolen-base attempts over that span. At 23, Hunter is older than most of his peers in Low-A ball, but it's worth noting that he was unable to devote his full attention to baseball until 2017 after playing football for Notre Dame from 2014 to 2016. Hunter made up for the lost development time to some extent by tearing it up at the rookie-ball level last season, and he now seems to be coming into his own in the Midwest League.