Toussaint (1-1) took the loss against the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing four runs on three hits while striking out three and walking four over 2.2 innings.

Toussaint tossed 34 of 62 pitches for strikes across 2.2 frames allowing seven baserunners and four earned runs. After allowing four runs in his previous 13.1 innings, this was a step in the wrong direction for the 26-year-old righty. The rough outing ballooned his ERA from 2.70 to 4.50.