Toussaint was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday.

Toussaint made eight appearances for the Angels last season and had a 4.62 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 26:19 K:BB across 25.1 innings. The right-hander began the season with Atlanta before being shipped cross country, and he was unable to prove that he warranted spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.

