Toussaint was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday.
Toussaint made eight appearances for the Angels last season and had a 4.62 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 26:19 K:BB across 25.1 innings. The right-hander began the season with Atlanta before being shipped cross country, and he was unable to prove that he warranted spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
More News
-
Angels' Touki Toussaint: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Touki Toussaint: Works out of bullpen•
-
Angels' Touki Toussaint: Allows four runs in loss•
-
Angels' Touki Toussaint: Rewarded with another start•
-
Angels' Touki Toussaint: Five shutout innings•
-
Angels' Touki Toussaint: Getting start Wednesday•