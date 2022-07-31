Toussaint (1-0) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts in four innings of relief, earning the win Saturday over the Rangers.

If Saturday's game was an audition for one spot in the rotation, Toussaint fared better than starter Chase Silseth. Toussaint's lone mistake was a two-run home run to Meibrys Viloria in the sixth inning, though the Angels rallied ahead with a five-run eighth to put the 26-year-old righty in line for the win. Toussaint made 15 of his 18 major-league appearances over the last two years as a starter, though he's yet to really establish himself. The Angels have a high number of pitchers stretched out to a starter's workload, but few have really seized the chance to hold down a spot at the back end of the team's six-man rotation. Until stated otherwise, Toussaint can be considered a multi-inning reliever with the potential to fill in as a spot starter.