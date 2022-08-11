Toussaint allowed two hits and two walks while striking out six across five scoreless innings Wednesday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Toussaint has thrown at least four innings in each of his last two outings, but Wednesday marked his first official start. He took advantage of the opportunity, holding the Athletics to only two singles and two walks while generating nine swinging strikes on 71 total pitches. Toussaint has walked nine batters across 13.1 innings in the big leagues this season, but he has otherwise made a strong case to stick in the Angels' rotation moving forward.