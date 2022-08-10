Toussaint is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels have yet to permanently settle on a sixth starter, but Toussaint will get the latest chance to stake his claim to the role after the Halos optioned Janson Junk to Triple-A Salt Lake over the weekend. Los Angeles also recently deployed a pairing of Jaime Barria and Mike Mayers in a tandem start last weekend, and either of those two pitchers could get a look in the rotation at some point if Toussaint isn't able to capitalize on Wednesday's start. Toussaint has worked in long relief in both of his first two outings with the Angels, covering 8.1 innings in total and striking out nine while allowing four earned runs on four hits and seven walks.