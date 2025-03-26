The Angels signed Toussaint to a minor-league contract March 21.
Toussaint split last season between the the majors with the White Sox and at Triple-A Charlotte, holding a 7.43 ERA in 11 relief appearances at the big-league level. The 28-year-old was with the Angels for part of the 2022 campaign and will give them swingman depth at Triple-A Salt Lake.
