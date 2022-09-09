Toussaint was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Toussaint will be sent down to the minors as a corresponding move to the return of Michael Lorenzen from the injured list. The 26-year-old righty holds a 4.62 ERA and 1.34 WHIP on the season and could make a return to the big leagues if the Angels' pitching depth takes a hit before the end of the season.

