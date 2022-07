Toussaint was traded from Atlanta to the Angels in exchange for cash considerations Sunday.

Toussaint was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Saturday, but he'll quickly find a spot on the Angels' 40-man roster. The right-hander was once a prized prospect but will need to prove himself at Triple-A Salt Lake after he posted a 6.26 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 41.2 innings over 13 appearances (eight starts) in the minors to begin the year.