Toussaint pitched in long relief during Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Athletics, covering 4.1 innings and striking out six while allowing two earned runs on two hits and five walks.

According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, the Angels listed Toussaint as their starting pitcher for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader in Seattle, but that's likely off the table after he made a 85-pitch relief appearance two days before the scheduled start. The impromptu outing came about after starter Janson Junk lasted just 2.1 innings Thursday before departing, prompting the Angels to summon Toussaint out of the bullpen to provide length.